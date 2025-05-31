Sonoma County Pride marks 40 years as attendees brave 90-degree heat

The Brief Sonoma County Pride is marking its 40th anniversary this weekend, as founders look back on its history over the decades. Thousands showed up for Saturday's parade and festival, despite 90-degree heat--as people stayed cool by hydrating and finding shade. Performers included American Idol finalist David Hernandez, and the festival also featured local vendors and food.



Feels-like temperatures reached into the mid-90s in Santa Rosa Saturday afternoon, as people celebrated the 40th anniversary of Sonoma County Pride in Old Courthouse Square.

Fans, umbrellas and shade were popular ways to stay cool.

"My neck fan is helping me out a little bit," said Bryant H. of Santa Rosa.

What we know:

Organizers had a first-aid tent set up for those who got a little too hot.

"We've had to call an ambulance a couple times for heat exhaustion," said Sonoma County Pride President Christopher Kren-Mora.

There, the "hydration station" was the place to be.

"Drinking a lot of water," said Kathryn Worthington of Healdsburg.

"Taking breaks. Keeping hydrated. It's all you can do," said Madeline Knapp of Healdsburg.

Parade and festival draw thousands

The heat didn't stop people from having a good time at the festival. Performers included American Idol finalist David Hernandez.

What they're saying:

"Amazing, the performances are great, "said Kevin Shoop of Rohnert Park.

"It's been really fun," said Worthington.

The day began with a parade through the streets of downtown.

"Lot of people. Lot of floats. Everything was super colorful," said Knapp.

There were also local vendors, plenty of food and an interactive art exhibit.

"We're asking people to write a note of appreciation or love to anyone in the queer community," said Frances Fuchs, a member of the Sonoma County Lesbian Reunion.

Sonoma County Pride celebrates four decades

"Sonoma County Pride is 40 and fierce this year," said Kren-Mora.

The backstory:

40 years on, the event's founders reflected Saturday on its humble beginnings in the 1980s, when Sonoma County leaders refused to recognize Pride.

"It was a struggle but what it turned into was community building," said Sonoma County Pride founder Magi Fedorka. "Pride in our humanity, our resilience, pride in not backing down."

Now, with an estimated 20,000 people taking part, organizers say it's about bringing people together, even in a world that may feel divided.

Local perspective:

"Oh, it's so important for inclusiveness and community and support, and for everyone to support each other," said Worthington.

"It's just a big family reunion is what it feels like," said Kren-Mora. "It's nice to see all these people just being themselves."

What's next:

There are more Pride events planned for Saturday night and Sunday in Sonoma County, as well as throughout the summer.

The Source: Interviews conducted by KTVU's John Krinjak