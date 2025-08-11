Sonoma County sheriff's deputy kills ex-girlfriend, then self

article

The Brief Sonoma County sheriff's deputy Jeremy Lyle killed ex-girlfriend, Detention Specialist Mari Bonnici and then killed himself.

Police said the motive was domestic violence.

Three children were home at the time Bonnici was killed; none were injured.

An off-duty Sonoma County sheriff's deputy killed his ex-girlfriend and then himself in an unusual tragedy that has shocked the entire department, authorities said on Monday.

In a statement on Facebook, the sheriff said they were "grieving an unimaginable loss," when Deputy Jeremy Lyle, 44, fatally shot his former partner, Detention Specialist Mari Bonnici, 38, on Sunday before taking his own life.

Santa Rosa police said that their officers were sent to the 4600 block of Quigg Drive about 7 p.m. after someone called 911 to say that a baby's mother had been hurt, and that Lyle had taken off in a car.

When officers went there, they found Bonnici dead on the couch with at least one gunshot wound, Santa Rosa police said.

Police also found two toddler twins in the back bedroom of the home.

None of the three children were injured and are being cared for by relatives, police said.

Then, police were alerted to the fact that Lyle had driven his personal truck to the parking lot of the Sonoma County coroner's office at 3336 Chanate Road.

Lyle was holding a gun in the back of his truck and wouldn't put it down, authorities said.

The SWAT team arrived and he became engaged in a standoff for many hours, the sheriff's office said.

The standoff ended at 2 a.m. Monday, when he died from a self-inflicted gunshot, Santa Rosa police said.

No specific motive was given for either death, other than domestic violence. There were no previous reports of domestic violence on record for this couple, however, Santa Rosa police said.

"This tragic event is particularly shocking because it involves a law enforcement officer," Sonoma County Sheriff's Sgt. Juan Valencia said. "We recognize the profound shock and concern that this incident brings to our community. Both the Sheriff's Office and the community place immense trust in those who are dedicated to serving and protecting. No level of training or experience can fully prepare us for such a tragedy."

Valencia said the office extends its deepest condolences to Bonnici's family and then asked for privacy on her behalf.

He added that members of the sheriff's office are grieving and trying to "navigate this heartbreaking time."

Lyle was hired in March 2015 and had been serving as a resident deputy in Timber Cove since October 2019.

Anyone experiencing domestic violence in Sonoma County can access support through the Family Justice Center of Sonoma County and the YWCA Sonoma County. The Family Justice Center, located at 2755 Mendocino Avenue, Suite 100, in Santa Rosa, or by calling 707-565-8255.

The YWCA Sonoma County provides the region’s only 24/7 domestic violence crisis hotline and operates a safe house shelter, trauma-informed counseling, and support groups for individuals and families. Their office is located at 811 Third Street in Santa Rosa, and their crisis hotline is 707-546-1234.

This is the ninth homicide and third murder-suicide in the city of Santa Rosa in 2025.