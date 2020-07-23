Sonoma County supervisors consider fining mask scofflaws

Following its neighboring Marin County, the Sonoma County board of supervisors on Thursday will vote on imposing fines on people and businesses who break the law by not wearing masks.

County staffers are suggesting establishing a hotline where callers can report on those afoul of the law – $100 for people and $1,000 for businesses.

Earlier this week, Marin County supervisors voted to fine people up to $500 and business up to $10,000.

Sonoma County has 2,241 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 900-plus are active. So far 1,190 patients have of those recovered.

The death count stands at 22, which includes two recent deaths of older residents in nursing care facilities.

Third District Supervisor Shirlee Zane, a proponent of greater enforcement, says the proposal doesn’t go far enough.

She’s quoted as saying, “I think you deserve more than a $100 fine if you’re going to take my life and other people’s lives in your hands.”