Sonoma deputies shoot allegedly armed man

Two Sonoma County deputies shot a man they say fired upon them while they investigated complaints of someone smashing car windows on Saturday.

The armed suspect, who is in his 40s but has not been identified, was in critical condition on Sunday, officials said. The deputies were not injured by the gunfire.

The shooting happened in the city of Sonoma along West Napa Street,

"I know that no police officer ever wants to discharge their service weapon in the line of duty. This is a rare and significant event for our city, and I am grateful for the diligence of law enforcement for their response and investigation of this tragic incident," said Sonoma Mayor Jack Ding. "Our thoughts are with the suspect’s family, the Sonoma County police officers involved, their families and our community."

The Santa Rosa police department and Sonoma County district attorney will investigate the shooting.