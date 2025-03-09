Sonoma Raceway roars to life with Ferrari Challenge North America

The Brief The Ferrari Challenge North America kicked off its 2025 season at Sonoma Raceway, featuring the new Ferrari 296 Challenge model and attracting thousands of fans. Proceeds from the event benefit Speedway Children's Charities Sonoma, supporting local children and families in need.



The roar of engines echoed through Sonoma Raceway Saturday as the Ferrari Challenge North America kicked off its 2025 season, drawing thousands of fans to the track for an action-packed day.

The event featured some of the world’s fastest supercars, including the all-new Ferrari 296 Challenge model. More than 10 Ferrari dealerships, including Ferrari of San Francisco and Ferrari of Silicon Valley, represented the West Coast this weekend.

"I’ve been coming to the Sonoma racetrack for a long time, almost 20 years. The Ferrari Challenge is a great event to bond with my son—he’s a big car enthusiast too. Being able to see all the racing and expose him to motorsports is a real passion," said Jirayr Kembikian, a fan from Greenbrae.

In addition to the racing, attendees were treated to a showcase of specialty Ferraris.

Family-friendly fun

What they're saying:

"Fans can get on the grid and walk the track, visit the pit lane, and the paddock is just filled with amazing equipment, drivers, and teams—it’s so much fun," said Brian Flynn, General Manager of Sonoma Raceway.

"It's really loud and fast, I’m scared," said Arthur Salazar, a Stockton resident.

When asked if it was also cool, he replied, "Yes, very, very cool."

"It's super cool! When it came by, I felt a rumble in my stomach. I love the colors," said Lionela Salazar, also from Stockton.

Proceeds from ticket sales benefit Speedway Children's Charities Sonoma, which supports children and families in need across the region.

"We spend the entire year fundraising, whether through partners like Ferrari or events we hold at the track. We try to raise as much as we can, and at the end of the year, funds are distributed back to the local community to help children and families in need," said Courtney Keezer, Director of Speedway Children’s Charities Sonoma.