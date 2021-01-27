South Bay connector ramp closed due to jackknifed big rig

The weather likely caused a big rig to jackknife early Wednesday morning in San Jose, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP reported the accident happened at about 3 a.m. involving the rig on the southbound Interstate 680 connector ramp to southbound Highway 101.

Officers say the big rig blocked both lanes and smoke was coming from the truck.

A Sig Alert was issued and the connector ramp was closed, and there was no immediate word on when the road will reopen.

No injuries were reported.

KTVU traffic reporter Sal Castaneda suggests that people who want to go to southbound Highway 101, should take city roads or Capitol Expressway.

Meanwhile, KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulson says most of the heavy rainfall ended early Wednesday, but that some localized flooding and winds were the major concerns.

High Wind Warnings remained in effect for most of the Bay Area to 7 a.m. Wednesday.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Solano Counties through Thursday afternoon.

There will be some scattered showers into Thursday and possibly Friday.

Light rain is also forecast for the weekend.