South Bay food bank braces for crush of people as CalFresh payment pause looms

At food banks in the South Bay and beyond, the rush was on Thursday to be ready for an unwanted deadline.

Volunteers at work

Second Harvest officials said produce that volunteers sorted during a two-hour shift will soon make its way to pantries for distribution.

"When we hear about government shutdowns and policy changes like to HR 1, that can feel like things that are happening very far away in Washington, D.C. But of course they have a real impact," said Leslie Bacho, the CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank.

A potential effect of a pause in payments for SNAP benefits would be a crushing blow to Vanessa Samaniego's budget. She's a mother of four who's the only financial support in her household.

"Providing food for them is a top priority. I basically go without eating just to feed them," she said by phone. "It's gonna affect my household as far as getting food for the month of November."

City officials say no one goes hungry

Santa Clara County executives and supervisors held a news conference on Thursday to reinforce their message that no one will go hungry because of Saturday's deadline.

"We're providing supplemental funding and assistance to Second Harvest to ensure access to food for CalFresh recipients who are hungry in our community," said county executive James Williams.

Santa Clara County officials said they're transferring $4.5 million to Second Harvest so it can purchase more food to insure people in the most populous Bay Area county have access to food. Additionally, officials are distributing pamphlets and mailers in multiple languages to let people know what's looming.

Beginning Saturday, SNAP payments — administered as CalFresh in California — will be paused by the federal government. Officials say 133,000 people in the South Bay will be impacted.

Tough choices

"Our seniors are going to have to decide whether they're going to pay rent or pay for that medication. And our children may go to bed hungry," said Sylvia Arenas, the Dist. 1 rep on the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors.

That potential reality has those in need anxious of what will come next.

"She's saying she definitely feels anxious. She only has one income," Mayra, a CalFresh recipient, said via an interpreter. "And not only that, but I worry that I could lose my job due to the current economic situation."

Second Harvest officials said people can go to any of their distribution sites in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties and get groceries if in need.