Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 12:00 AM PST until SUN 4:00 PM PST, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
12
High Wind Warning
from SUN 2:00 AM PST until SUN 7:00 PM PST, Mendocino County Coast
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 12:00 AM PST until SUN 10:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County
High Wind Warning
from SUN 2:00 AM PST until MON 4:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
High Wind Warning
from SAT 10:00 PM PST until SUN 10:00 PM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
from SUN 2:00 AM PST until SUN 7:00 PM PST, Southern Lake County, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Airport Weather Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM PST, San Francisco Bay Shoreline
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 10:00 AM PST, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Flood Watch
from SUN 12:00 PM PST until SUN 8:00 PM PST, Southern Lake County, Southeastern Mendocino Interior
Flood Watch
from SUN 6:00 AM PST until TUE 4:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Wind Advisory
from SAT 10:00 PM PST until SUN 10:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose
Flood Watch
until MON 10:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

South Bay gears up upcoming storms

By
Published 
Severe Weather
KTVU FOX 2

South Bay gears up for atmospheric rivers

Along the San Mateo County coast, first responders and PG&E crews are braced for high winds and heavy rain overnight and through the weekend, with an atmospheric river system now rolling through the Bay Area.

Along the San Mateo County coast, first responders and PG&E crews are braced for high winds and heavy rain overnight and through the weekend, with an atmospheric river system now rolling through the Bay Area. 

Cal Fire crews went door-to-door to homes and hotels along the shore to warn people about the incoming storm.

"We are highly encouraging people to stay home, shelter in place, and be prepared for power outages," said Cal Fire battalion chief, Bob Simmons, who is expecting the storm to bring down many trees. "The ground is saturated and you get a little wind on that, it’s going to uproot them and push them over."

PG&E created a large staging area at Pillar Point Harbor in El Granada ahead of the storm, which it will use to deploy crews to any outages on Sunday.

The heavy rain also prompted concerns about flooding in low-lying areas, along hillsides and near area creeks.

"And then we’re looking at the higher tide with the storm surge," said Simmons. "That water is not going to have a lot of place to drain, and then we’re looking at 25-foot waves, crashing on the coast, possibly splashing up over Highway 1 near Surfer’s Beach."

Swift water rescue teams are also on standby and Cal Fire said it has placed an additional three engines along the coastline in El Granada and another in Pescadero. 

An emergency operations center provided by the State was also brought in to assist dispatchers in case they become overwhelmed by calls.

Meantime, Charise McHugh and her husband made a last-minute dash to one of Half Moon Bay’s free sandbagging stations as the rain rolled in.

"We’re getting the sandbags, and we have a sump pump under the house that we can pump water out if it gets too full," said McHugh. "We’re hunkering down all day tomorrow, you know. Candles are ready if we need them."

Cal Fire said it was hoping others in the area would remain indoors if possible, and also importantly, away from the dangerously high surf.