South Bay woman wins competition by Golden State Valkyries & Chase to empower female entrepreneurs

The Golden State Valkyries attribute their success in part to support and investment from the community.

In turn, the team partnered with Chase to start a program called The Violet Book of Business to empower women business owners through workshops and a competition.

One entrepreneur who participated in the program shared her journey and how she won the competition.

Let them eat cake:

Azucena Gutierrez makes custom cakes out of her garage-turned commercial kitchen in her San Jose home.

"When I bake, I feel like my world," said Gutierrez, owner of Susy Custom Cakes.

A world she's passionate about. And a craft she learned from her mother as a child in Mexico.

She immigrated to the United States as a 22-year-old.

"I feel like I'm in Mexico because I use my mom's recipe. That's why I started to bake cakes, only my family and friends," said Gutierrez.

But word of mouth and social media led her to start her home business.

Gutierrez said she's self-taught when customizing the cakes she makes for clients.

Then she learned about a program that helps female entrepreneurs started by the Golden State Valkyries in partnership with JPMorgan Chase.

The Violet Book of Business:

"If we invest in them, whatever service or product they've created will make a change in them from a financial standpoint, but the community will be able to change hearts and minds," said Ohemaa Nyanin, General Manager of the Golden State Valkyries.

Gutierrez and the other entrepreneurs participated in a series of workshops that essentially taught them how to run a business.

Then all of it culminated in a pitch day held here at the Sephora Performance Center.

On June 30th, Gutierrez was among 14 entrepreneurs who faced a panel of three judges in a shark tank-style competition to win a grant to help grow their businesses.

Gutierrez won the competition.

Nyanin, one of the judges, said it was hard to choose, but that Gutierrez had a strong pitch, that "it was clear, concise, and to the point."

Gutierrez plans to use the grant to buy more equipment and hire an employee.

Gutierrez added she has advice for others who may want to follow the example she has set.

"Never say I can't. Believe in yourself, and follow the dreams," she said.

Guiterrez said she plans to use what she's learned to open a brick and mortar bakery within five years.

