South Hayward Parish Food Pantry to close after more than 50 years of service

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The Brief The South Hayward Parish Food Pantry will, after 50 years of service to the community, cease operations. The pantry's last day will be Aug. 14. First Presbyterian Church will continue to operate a 24-hour emergency shelter.



First Presbyterian Church announced on Monday that it will be closing the South Hayward Parish Food Pantry after 50 years of serving the community. The pantry will close its doors on Aug. 14.

"We’ve worked with our partners at Alameda County Food Bank to provide our pantry clients a list of other available food distribution sites," Reverend Hallie Hottle and Jason Shaw, Outreach Director at First Presbyterian Church said in a press release. "We are hopeful more community organizations might step in to ensure food is available for those who need it most."

The organization’s website states that operating both a food pantry and a shelter on the same campus is no longer sustainable, and leadership chose to close the pantry in order to keep operating a 24-hour emergency shelter.

What's next:

The church, in announcing the pantry’s closure, listed 11 Alameda County Community Food Bank Partner Agency food distribution sites in Hayward, all within five miles of the South Hayward Parish’s location at 27287 Patrick Avenue:

Hayward Seventh Day Adventist, 26400 Gading Road. Open on Sundays.

Hayward Promise Neighborhood, 25625 Cypress Avenue. Open the fourth Monday of every month.

5 Sikh Seva: Food truck at Eden Greenway Park, 52625 Cypress Avenue. Open on Mondays.

United Smith Memorial CME Church 28105 Mission Boulevard. Open the second and fourth Saturday of the month.

The Peace Haven Freedom Store, 1063 A Street. Open Tuesdays and Fridays.

House of Faith International, 1265 B Street. Open Wednesdays.

Salvation Army, 430 A Street, open Tuesdays and Thursdays

4C’s of Alameda County, 22352 City Center Drive. Open the first Thursday of the month.

Hope 4 the Heart, 22035 Meekland Avenue. Open every Tuesday and the third Saturday of the month.

Journey Church East Bay, 22175 Montgomery Street. Open on Saturdays.

Eden United Church of Christ - Food for Cherryland, 21455 Birch Street. Open the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.