South San Francisco police shut down brothel, arrest woman on pimping charges

article

Police have shut down a suspected brothel working out of a South San Francisco apartment and arrested a man for pimping and pandering.

Rowland Heights resident Xiuli Wei, 65, was arrested and charged on Sept. 5 with allegedly assisting the management and daily operations of the brothel and benefiting from its proceeds.

When officers arrived, they found around $10,000 in currency at the downtown apartment, which was seized. Authorities said they believe the currency was proceeds from the commercial sex operation.

Authorities surveilled the apartment for several weeks after receiving tips about an active brothel. After substantiating the tips, they served a search warrant on the apartment, coming into contact with two human trafficking survivors and two suspected sex buyers.

SEE ALSO:

The survivors were also found at the scene, and were offered services, police said.

It's unclear if the alleged sex buyers will face any charges.

Wei was booked into the San Mateo County Jail. She has since bonded out.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the South San Francisco Police Department at (650) 877-8900 or their criminal interdiction unit at CIU@ssf.net.