Southwest Airlines to end its free checked bag policy

Southwest Airlines announced on Tuesday that it is ending its free checked bags policy for most of its passengers.

The Dallas-based airline said only its Rapid Rewards A-List Preferred Members and fliers traveling via Business Select will receive two free checked bags, while Frequent flyer A-List Members and Rapid Rewards credit card holders will be allowed one checked bag.

All other Southwest passengers will be charged for their first and second checked bags.

The news came as a disappointing surprise to some travelers flying out of Oakland International Airport.

"It's definitely shocking, definitely caught off guard," said Sadie Vail. "I had no idea they were going to do that. But it is something that everybody's doing, so we'll have to align with it."

The new policy will affect tickets purchased on or after May 28. It is unclear how much Southwest will charge for a checked bag.

Big picture view:

The airline announced last month that it was eliminating 1,750 jobs, or 15% of its corporate workforce, in the first major layoffs in the company's 53-year history.

The job cuts, which are scheduled to be mostly completed by the end of June, are part of a plan by the airline to slash costs and transform the company into a "leaner, faster, and more agile organization," Southwest CEO Bob Jordan said in a statement.

"This decision is unprecedented in our 53-year history, and change requires that we make difficult decisions," Jordan said.

The baggage news is one of several changes announced by the airline in recent months. Last summer, Southwest announced plans to end its open seating policy – breaking a 50-year tradition for the carrier.