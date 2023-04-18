Southwest flights resume after temporary grounding at SFO, across U.S. because of IT issues

Southwest Airlines on Tuesday morning began holding flights at San Francisco International Airport and other airports across the country because of IT issues.

The delays lasted about an hour and Southwest began resuming flights about 8 a.m.

In a statement, Southwest said it had resumed operations after temporarily pausing flight activity "to work through data connection issues resulting from a firewall failure."

Southwest said a "vendor-supplied firewall went down and connection to some operational data was unexpectedly lost."

Grace Good, who was flying to Columbus, Ohio, said her first flight was delayed about 45 minutes.