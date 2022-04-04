Speakers address gun violence at vigil for Sacramento shooting victims

The Sacramento community continues to mourn after six people were killed in a mass shooting early Sunday.

City officials gathered with victim’s family members, and concerned community members to address gun violence and honor those who were killed.

Jackie Henderson spoke about his cousin, Sergio Harris, who was killed.

Henderson said, "He was a father, he was a husband, he was a great man and he had his life taken from him, shot in the back."

Sacramento mayor Darrell Steinberg said, "We gather here to remember the victims and to commit ourselves to end the stain of gun violence throughout the state, throughout the country, and throughout the world."

Police released the names of those killed: 38-year-old Sergio Harris, 29-year-old Devazia Turner, 32-year-old Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 21-year-old Johntaya Alexander, 21-year-old Yamile Martinez-Andrade and 57-year-old Melinda Davis.

Davis was unhoused and sometimes slept in doorways of businesses along 10th Street where the shooting occurred. People arrived at the vigil holding her picture, and calling for changes in the unhoused community.

Elk Grove resident Monica Madrid said, "For the people who are on the streets, making sure they have a safe place that they’re not sleeping outside on the streets and they have a safe space without worrying if they are going to die."

MORE: Sacramento mass shooting victims identified

Police did make one arrest and say they are reviewing hundreds of pieces of evidence. Several memorials continue to grow in the area near 10th and k street where gunfire first erupted.

Advertisement

Community activist Berry Accius saw the immediate aftermath of the scene and tried to help people find their friends and loved ones. "We have been struck by senseless acts of violence and we are not going to normalize that senseless act of violence."