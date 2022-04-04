Suspect arrested in connection with Sacramento mass shooting, police say

A 26-year-old has been arrested in connection with the Sacramento shooting that claimed the lives of six people and left a dozen others wounded, police announced.

The Sacramento Police Department named Dandre Martin as a suspect in the case on Monday. Martin was arrested just after midnight Monday. He was booked on assault and illegal firearm possession charges, authorities said.

According to Sacramento County jail record, Martin also has an outstanding warrant from Riverside County. He is being held without bail and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Tuesday.

During the course of the investigation, detectives served search warrants at three residences where they recovered at least one handgun.

Dozens of rapid-fire gunshots rang out around 2 a.m. Sunday in downtown Sacramento, leaving three women and three men dead and 12 people wounded. Authorities said they believed at least two shooters carried out the massacre.

Authorities said Monday that at least three buildings and three cars in the downtown area were hit by gunfire. More than 100 expended shell casings were found at the scene.

Advertisement

The victims struck and killed by the gunfire were identified as Sergio Harris, 38, Devazia Turner, 29, Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21, Johntaya Alexander, 21, Melinda Davis, 57, and Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32.