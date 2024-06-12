San Jose therapist arrested after girl reports sexual assault

A behavioral therapist has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting his minor client during a session at her San Jose home, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Alejandro Lopez Nunez was a behavioral therapist with Trumpet Behavioral Health, which cares for clients on the autism spectrum. He was also a part-time instructional aide at Forest Hill Elementary School when police say the alleged assault occurred. As of Wednesday, Nunez was still listed on the Campbell United School District website.

Police were called to a house on Saturday where they learned that a sexual assault of a child had happened the previous day. Officers say that a girl was sexually assaulted by Nunez during one of her at-home sessions.

As police investigated, they alleged that Nunez had assaulted the girl several times since March of this year. Nunez was arrested on Sunday in Santa Clara and booked into the main jail on suspicion of sexual assault of a minor.

Police believe that there may be other victims because Nunez was in a position of trust with two separate entities. Anyone with information about this case or any other potential victims is asked to contact Detective Minten with the SJPD at 4269@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4102.