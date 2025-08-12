Spike in wasp population prompts warning for park visitors in North Bay

article

The Brief Park visitors in the North Bay are being warned of a wasp infestation at a popular state park. A higher-than-normal yellow jacket population is prompting safety tips and warnings. Mild weather conditions are contributing to the increased wasp activity, parks officials said.



State parks officials are warning park-goers in Marin County about an increase in yellow jacket activity, advising people to take safety precautions.

Officials noted there have been unusually high populations of the wasps at Samuel P. Taylor State Park, as well as other areas in Marin County.

What they're saying:

"This rise is due to a combination of mild weather conditions and increased access to water and food sources," officials explained on the park's website.

To try and keep visitors safe, officials said that the staff at Samuel P. Taylor is taking measures to find and mark yellow jacket nesting sites.

The park is also working to relocate campers' reservations in areas where there is known wasp activity.

In addition, the park said it’s also coordinating efforts with pest control to "reduce the chance of guest encounters."

Samuel P. Taylor State Park

The popular park is located in the community of Lagunitas. It features campgrounds, picnic areas and hiking trails as well as paved trails for bicyclists.

The sprawling 2,882-acre landscape covers redwood trails, canyon groves, "oak-studded grasslands" and rolling hills, according to the State Park’s website.

Visitors to Samuel P. Taylor State Park in Marin County are being warned of increased wasp activity. (California State Parks)

Safety tips

To protect yourself from wasp attacks, the Marin/Sonoma Mosquito and Vector Control District and state parks officials advise the following:

Do not disturb nests.

Avoid being barefoot outdoors.

Refrain from swatting at yellow jackets.

Cover sweetened drinks with lids.

Keep garbage away from eating areas.

When dining outside, inspect food before eating.

Yellow jacket characteristics

The vector control district warned that yellow jackets will aggressively defend their nests if disturbed.

Experts described the insects as being "aggressive, stinging wasps… that typically have a yellow and black banded abdomen."

The district noted that the region is home to several local species that fit this description, but noted, "Yellow jackets can easily be distinguished from paper wasps, which comparatively have a longer waist and legs."

In a blog on the vector control agency's site, experts also explained the species can be identified by a continuous yellow ring around each eye, making it look like the insects are wearing "goggles."

The blog said the insects are drawn to outdoor gatherings, especially those involving food, and they seek protein as part of their diet.

"Western yellow jackets do not seem to understand or care that it is rude to show up uninvited to a picnic," the blogger wrote.

If stung…

Experts also explained that female yellow jackets can sting repeatedly, and some people may be sensitive to the wasps' venom.

In the event of a yellow jacket sting, officials advise monitoring how your body reacts and said you should seek medical attention if needed, "especially if you experience swelling, trouble breathing, or signs of an allergic reaction."