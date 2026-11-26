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The Brief Berkeley police say two people were stabbed in a fight between two groups on Wednesday night. Police did not say if any arrests were made or if there was any suspect information available.



Two people were stabbed after a fight broke out between two groups of people in Berkeley late Wednesday night, police say.

What we know:

The Berkeley Police Department said a group of people gathered on the corner of Channing Way and Bowditch Street when another group passed by them.

When words were exchanged between the two groups, a fight broke out, police said.

Police said the fight involving 10 people was reported to them at around 12:48 a.m. but that the stabbing happened at 11:41 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said one person in the group standing on the corner was stabbed twice. That person was able to go to the hospital on their own accord.

Police did not have specifics on the injuries of the two people who were stabbed. They characterized this as an aggravated assault.

The two groups had no pre-existing relationship, police said.

What we don't know:

Police did not say if there were any arrests made or if there was any suspect information available.

No other information about this stabbing was provided by police.

KTVU is reaching out to Berkeley police for an update.