Stabbing at Oakland Coliseum after A's game

A person was stabbed Thursday afternoon at the Oakland Coliseum after the A's game let out, police said.

Police said they were notified that a person showed up at a hospital after being injured in the 7000 block of Coliseum Way at 4 p.m.

The person was treated for their injuries at the hospital.

Police did not say why the person was stabbed or reveal who the suspect might be.

The A's played their final game in Oakland on Thursday and the game was over about 3 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.