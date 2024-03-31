Man stabbed at San Francisco Whole Foods store

A man was stabbed at a San Francisco Whole Foods on Sunday morning, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed to KTVU.

Officers were called to the Whole Foods at 1100 Ocean Avenue on the report of a stabbing. When they arrived, police found one man with a stab wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Video from the scene shows police taping off the entrance to the Whole Foods store on the corner of Lee Avenue.

Police are asking anyone with information about this stabbing to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444. Tips can also be texted to TOP411.