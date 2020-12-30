Staff, seniors at Walnut Creek care facility receive COVID vaccine

article

Two hundred staff members and seniors at a Walnut Creek retirement facility received COVID-19 shots Wednesday.

Those at Viamonte at Walnut Creek, a continuing care retirement community, were among the first senior residents in Northern California to receive the vaccines.

The state is prioritizing certain populations for the vaccine as initial doses are limited.

"Our elders in the community are one of the folks that are of the highest risk and we partnered with Contra Costa County to determine how are we going to support this population," said Tosan Boyo, senior vice president of operations at John Muir Health. "The lessons learned we are going to take to the other residential care facilities for the elders."

Once workers and residents at care facilities get vaccinated, the state will begin vaccinating people 75 years and older in the general population. Education staff, essential emergency workers and farm laborers are among those to be included in the next phase, too.

