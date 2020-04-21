Standoff at Glide Memorial Church following SFPD shooting near hotel

article

San Francisco police were involved in a standoff with a suspect at Glide Memorial Church after an officer-involved shooting.

According to police, at around 6:36 a.m. officers from the Tenderloin station responded to a report of a man with a knife on the 500 block of Jones Street.

Officers made contact with the man and at some point opened fire on the suspect. Police did not say what led to the shooting.

"It is unknown at this time whether the suspect has any injuries from the incident," said Officer Robert Rueca, a San Francisco police spokesman.

The man ran around the corner and barricaded himself inside the church on the 300 block of Ellis Street. The church was still offering free to-go meals to the needy and had already closed its dining room because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The SFPD sent a tactical unit and hostage negotiation team to the scene in efforts to peacefully convince the suspect to come out of the building.

Rueca said Tuesday afternoon that communication with the suspect has been "sporadic."