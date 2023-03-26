Expand / Collapse search
Standoff ends after armed man shot by deputy in Gilroy

By KTVU staff
Published 
Updated 6:01PM
Gilroy
Armed man shot during standoff in Gilroy

An hours-long standoff with a man who fired a gun at sheriff's deputies in Gilroy, ended with the suspect being shot Sunday, authorities said.

GILROY, Calif. - An hours-long standoff with a suspect who fired a gun at sheriff's deputies in Gilroy, ended with the man being shot, authorities said.

The incident started around 8 a.m. at the suspect's home on Dryden Avenue and Bishop Court after sheriff's deputies tried to conduct a welfare check, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect barricaded himself inside his home where he was armed with a gun, authorities said.

Deputies attempted to negotiate with the armed man, who at some point, fired shots at them.

"We are continuing to use all deescalation measures for a peaceful outcome," the sheriff's office said in a tweet.

The standoff ended nine hours later, when a deputy shot the suspect. 

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.

A deputy was also wounded in the incident after he was hit by a ricochet bullet. He is in stable condition, a sheriff's office spokesperson said. 