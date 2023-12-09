Standoff ends with arrest of armed suspect in Pleasant Hill

Police have made an arrest of a retired Pittsburgh Police Department detective after a days-long standoff in Pleasant Hill. The suspect has been identified as Chunliam Saechao, who also served in the United States Marines, police said.

Early Saturday morning, there was still a heavy police presence on the street, including some armored vehicles. Police say that the suspect was also shooting at officers.

A first shelter-in-place order was announced on Thursday night after the suspect shot his wife through a door as she was trying to get inside the home on Cleopatra Drive. The wife was treated and released from the hospital, police said.

The ensuing standoff with SWAT officers lasted for hours. Police tried to contact the man by phone and loudspeaker, but he did not respond.

The alleged shooter has been active on social media. Police said he may be suffering from a mental health crisis.

Police were again telling residents in a Pleasant Hill neighborhood to stay indoors on Friday night as they contend with a retired officer who allegedly shot his wife on Thursday. His wife is expected to survive.

That was a reversal from earlier when officials had said they did not think the man was a threat to the public, even as he refused to surrender at his home in the Sherman Acres neighborhood on Friday.