Stanford cancels classes and day camps because of power outage

Classes, day camps and conferences scheduled for Wednesday at Stanford University havebeen canceled due to ongoing power outage, the university announced.

Employees who normally work on the main campus are encouraged to work from home, according to the alert.

Parking garages are also closed due to "dark conditions,"university officials said.

Power outage at the university began Tuesday afternoon.

"One of the main PG&E transmission lines feeding the campus is reportedly down," Stanford University tweeted.

Many parts of the Peninsula area were also experiencing power outage due to damaged PG&E equipments near the Edgewood Fire in the Emerald Hills area, according to university officials.

Stanford opened Arrillaga Family Dining Commons as a respite space for students until 3 a.m. Thursday morning, officials said.

Cold beverages, snacks and power outlets for charging electronics will be available.

School officials said that some student residential areas would receive portable light stations for additional outdoor lighting.