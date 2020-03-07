Stanford educator tests positive for the coronavirus

article

A faculty member of Stanford University's highly acclaimed School of Medicine has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The university newspaper, Stanford Daily, reports that the dean of the medicine school, Lloyd Minor sent an email Friday evening alerting students and staff.

The notice said that the person has not been in the workplace since experiencing symptoms.

Nevertheless, the clinic where the faculty member works was closed for cleaning on Friday. It is expected to reopen Monday.

Meantime, Stanford Provost Persis Drell announced that starting on Monday, March 9, classes for the final 2 weeks of the winter quarter will only be conducted online, and not in person, in order to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Final exams will be administered in the form of take-home tests.

In an open letter to the school, Provost Drell wrote, "In recent days we have seen the continued spread of COVID-19 around the world and here in Santa Clara County. With the increased availability of testing, we can expect that confirmed cases of COVID-19 will continue to grow in our region and perhaps in our university community."

Advertisement

While the campus itself will remain open, certain services and events are being canceled.

They include Admit Weekend from April 23-26. This event was for prospective undergraduate students.

"In closing, I want to thank you for everything each of you is doing during this challenging period. Many people are understandably anxious about COVID-19 and the unknowns that it poses. And yet, our community is doing a remarkable job rising to the challenge: from our food service workers who are continuing to serve our students, to the custodians performing more frequent cleanings; from the faculty and staff rescheduling events and projects, to the dedicated teams who have been working exhausting hours coordinating the university’s response..."

Meantime, the school also announced that 2 current undergraduate students are now in self-isolation, due to possible exposure to the virus.

The students have not shown any symptoms, but were administered tests at Stanford Health Center, and results could take up teo 24 hours.

The 2 students have moved out of their regular undergraduate housing, and are in self-isolation elsewhere, said a school news release.

Stanford faculty member tests positive for COVID-19.



