Stanford goes online for remainder of winter quarter in response to COVID-19

In a letter from the provost on Friday, Stanford University says its classes will not meet in person for the final two weeks of the winter quarter due to COVID-19 (coronavirus) concerns.

“For the final two weeks of the winter quarter, beginning Monday, March 9, classes at Stanford will not meet in person. To the extent feasible, we will be moving classes to online formats in place of in-person instruction,” Provost Persis Drell wrote.

Though classes will not be meeting, the University will remain open the provost said.

Employees are encouraged to explore telecommuting opportunities wherever possible.

In addition, the Admit Weekend event for prospective undergraduates, scheduled for the weekend of April 23-26 has been canceled.

“While we are disappointed to take this step, we believe it is prudent given the continued spread of COVID-19 and changing travel conditions,” Drell wrote.

The undergraduate admissions and financial aid office is also canceling tours as of Monday, March 9.

Santa Clara County as of Friday has reached 24 confirmed cases of the virus. A week ago there were three confirmed cases in that county.

