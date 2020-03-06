Santa Clara Co. health officials report 4 new cases of coronavirus

article

Santa Clara Public Health Department reported four new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Friday.

The total number of cases in the county is now 24.

Two of the new cases are in the hospital and two are at their homes.

The health department says increases in cases are not unexpected.

The 21st case is an adult male who had household contact with a previously confirmed case in Santa Clara County. He is under home isolation. The 22nd case is a female who is hospitalized. This case is under investigation. The 23rd case is a male who recently traveled from India. He is hospitalized. The 24th case is a male who is isolated at home. This case is under investigation.

No further information was provided on the condition of the patient cases.

The public health department said they would be conducting community surveillance to determine the extent of possible disease spread in the community.

A week ago the county only had three confirmed cases.

You can find the latest updates from Santa Clara County Public Health Department here: http://sccphd.org/coronavirus