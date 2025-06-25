Stanford no longer providing gender-affirming surgeries for children

article

Stanford Medicine has paused gender-related surgeries for patients under the age of 19.

The decision was first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle.

Stanford is the second major California healthcare provider to scale back care for transgender youth, following efforts by the Trump administration to restrict access to the care.

In January, Trump signed an executive order to block hospitals that receive some federal grants from providing gender-affirming care to children.

A judge blocked that order in March.

In a statement, Stanford said the decision wasn't made lightly and that it was made to protect providers and patients.

"After careful review of the latest actions and directives from the federal government and following consultations with clinical leadership, including our multidisciplinary LGBTQ+ program and its providers, Stanford Medicine paused providing gender-related surgical procedures as part of our comprehensive range of medical services for LGBTQ+ patients under the age of 19, effective June 2, 2025," the statement read.

Stanford added: "We took this step to protect both our providers and patients. This was not a decision we made lightly, especially knowing how deeply this impacts the individuals and families who depend on our essential care and support. Even as circumstances change, we remain committed to providing high-quality, thorough and compassionate medical services for every member of our community."

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, another major provider of gender-affirming care for transgender youths in California, decided to close its trans youth program in July.