Stanford starts layoffs citing Trump funding cuts

Stanford has begun a series of layoffs to address ongoing budget challenges.

Univesity had to slash $140 million from budget

What we know:

The university has had to cut $140 million from its general funds budget this year, a move largely attributed to Trump administration policies, including the increase of the university's endowment tax from 1.4% to 21%.

"Nonetheless, these are difficult actions that affect valued colleagues and friends who have made important contributions to Stanford," the university said.

Stanford said it is supporting employees who were laid off.