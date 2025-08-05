Stanford starts layoffs citing Trump funding cuts
STANFORD, Calif. - Stanford has begun a series of layoffs to address ongoing budget challenges.
Univesity had to slash $140 million from budget
What we know:
The university has had to cut $140 million from its general funds budget this year, a move largely attributed to Trump administration policies, including the increase of the university's endowment tax from 1.4% to 21%.
"Nonetheless, these are difficult actions that affect valued colleagues and friends who have made important contributions to Stanford," the university said.
Stanford said it is supporting employees who were laid off.
The Source: Stanford University