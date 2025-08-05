Expand / Collapse search

Stanford starts layoffs citing Trump funding cuts

Published  August 5, 2025 7:24pm PDT
STANFORD, Calif. - Stanford has begun a series of layoffs to address ongoing budget challenges.

Univesity had to slash $140 million from budget

What we know:

The university has had to cut $140 million from its general funds budget this year, a move largely attributed to Trump administration policies, including the increase of the university's endowment tax from 1.4% to 21%.

"Nonetheless, these are difficult actions that affect valued colleagues and friends who have made important contributions to Stanford," the university said.

Stanford said it is supporting employees who were laid off.

