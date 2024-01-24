Stanford's newly-appointed President speaks publicly about antisemitism on campus

Administrators at Stanford addressed the rise of antisemitism publicly for the first time on campus Wednesday. The symposium was organized by Jewish students who say the university hasn’t done enough to combat the issue.

The Blue and White Tent Jewish group and dozens of others gathered in Stanford’s Memorial Union to discuss antisemitism on campus. There were some protesters as well, and administrators said they understood people’s frustration.

"When October 7th happened, Jewish students were not reached out to or consoled by the University for several days after, unlike other incidents affecting other minority groups," said Kevin Feigelis, a Stanford PhD Student and organizer of the symposium.

"They are afraid to wear their Star of David when they potentially come to the doctor because they don’t know who they’re going to see," said Jafi Lipson, a faculty member at the School of Medicine.

From students to staff to patients at the medical center. Stanford’s President and Provost listened to stories of antisemitism and fear experienced on campus. President Richard Saller, and Provost Jenny Martinez talked about free speech and how the University is responding to all incidents of hate.

"We make a judgment about whether the incident rises to the level of hate crime or unlawful harassment. If it does, it’s turned over to either the campus police or to the police in the County," said Richard Saller, Stanford President.

"We hired specialists, outside council, to review each of the complaints that come in," said Jenny Martinez, Stanford Provost.

Panelists Kevin Feigelis, Jafi Lipson, Michal Cotler-Wunsh also talked about the history of antisemitism and how the Hamas attacks have impacted Jewish communities around the world.

"I don’t know any situation in which somebody of French citizenship is blamed for something France does or doesn’t do. But it does happen, in fact, to many Jews," said Michal Cotler-Wunsh, Israeli MK Special Envoy.

But as the discussion ended, a protester yelled out in support of Palestinians and a cease fire in Gaza. About a dozen people continued protesting outside the symposium. One student gave us his take on how school administrators responded.

"Them not really rocking the boat, they are trying to appeal to various stakeholders. I think they struck that balance as well as they could have given the circumstances," said Sebastian Strawser, a Stanford senior.

Feigelis says the Blue and White Tent group wants to continue working with the University to become the gold standard of combating antisemitism on college campuses.