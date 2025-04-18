Stanislaus County to pay $22.5M to late defense attorney, others wrongfully accused of murder

Stanislaus County on Thursday approved a massive $22.5 million settlement for a late Modesto criminal defense attorney and his family who were once wrongly accused of muder.

Gwilliam Ivary Chiosso Cavalli & Brewer, the Oakland law firm representing Frank Carson's widow and the other plaintiffs, said the award is one of the largest cash settlements in state history.

The payout stems from 2019, when a jury acquitted the late Carson and seven others in an alleged murder conspiracy.

The DA's office had accused Carson of plotting to kill a man who once stole from him, even though the prosecution had no physical evidence.

Carson's widow, George DeFilippo, said that her husband was a "good lawyer" who stood up for his clients.

Carson's attorneys believe he was retaliated against because he had scored several high-profile wins against the Stanislaus County DA's Office.

Each of the eight plaintiffs is receiving at least $1.5 million, and the Frank Carson Estate is getting $4 million.

In a statement to KCRA3, Stanislaus County wrote: "The County agreed to settle these several related cases to avoid further protracted litigation and to eliminate the risk associated with a trial."