This Bay Area town to host stars from cult classic 'Gilmore Girls' for 3-day festival

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The Brief Gilmore Girls is a popular early 2000s television series with a cult following. Flannel & Foliage is an autumn festival that will feature cast members from the show. The 3-day event is coming to the Bay Area next month.



Stars from the beloved early-2000s television series "Gilmore Girls" are converging in the Bay Area next month for an event paying homage to the classic show with a cult following and still popular today.

The comedy-drama featuring fast-talking, quick-witted Lorelai Gilmore, played by Lauren Graham, and her studious, high-achieving daughter Rory Gilmore, played by Alexis Bledel, aired for seven seasons from 2000 to 2007.

Reruns have kept the show alive, with the series a favorite bonding opportunity for countless moms and daughters.

What we know:

The show’s fictional Connecticut town of Stars Hollow will be coming to downtown Danville from October 23 to 25.

The unincorporated East Bay town has been chosen as the site of Flannel & Foliage, a gathering of passionate "Gilmore Girls" fans.

Cast member lineup

Event organizer, Small Town Venture, has announced the cast members who will be a part of the event. While Lorelai and Rory won't be there, seven of the actors that co-starred with Graham and Bledel have been listed in the lineup.

FILE - Scott Patterson of "Gilmore Girls" during 2005 WB Networks All Star Celebration - Red Carpet at The Cabana Club in Los Angeles, Calif. (L. Cohen/WireImage)

They are:

Scott Patterson (Luke Danes)

Kelly Bishop (Emily Gilmore)

Sean Gunn (Kirk Gleason)

Emily Kuroda (Mrs. Kim)

Yanic Truesdale (Michel Gerard)

Todd Lowe (Zach Van Der Meglar)

John Cabrera (Brian Fuller)

The stars will be on hand for Q & A panels, photo and autograph opportunities, coffee and chat time, and a dinner appearance at Danville’s famous restaurant Bridges Restaurant and Bar.

Big picture view:

The fan convention celebrates all things "Gilmore Girls." In addition to meet-and-greet opportunities with the stars, events will also include live music, trivia sessions, scavenger hunts, TV show screenings, and autumn-themed artisan markets, according to the event website.

As much as it is a tribute to the cult classic show, it’s also a celebration of the autumn season.

The event promised attendees hot coffee, cozy meals at local eateries, and opportunities to make new friends with fellow fans at scheduled meet-ups.

SEE ALSO: Thousands pack a Bay Area mall for an after-hours rave. 'We made history,’ organizers said

The gathering is an unofficial fan convention and not sanctioned by Warner Bros. Television, the studio that produced the "Gilmore Girls."

"This event is not affiliated with, sponsored or endorsed by any television network, studio, or parent entertainment company," Small Town Venture noted as a disclaimer on its website.

Flannel & Foliage tickets

General admission to Flannel & Foliage is free.

Dig deeper:

But perhaps a testament to how popular the "Gilmore Girls" remains almost 20 years after the series wrapped up, those tickets have all been claimed, according to the event planning platform Capture Ticketing.

As of Thursday, there were some tickets for special VIP offerings still available.

They ranged from "all access" admission to professional photo ops, group "coffee and banter" with a cast member, to dinner tickets and a picnic lunch at the Hap Magee Ranch Park.

Prices range from about $26 for the picnic to about $512 for an "all access" pass on Friday, Oct. 23.

The prices for photo opportunities also vary, from about $60 for a picture with a single cast member to almost $394 for a session with six actors.

Out-of-towners expected

Flannel & Foliage is expected to draw out-of-towners to Danville.

To help accommodate those attendees, Small Town Venture said it has blocked off rooms at the Hyatt House in nearby San Ramon.

Danville, a ‘hidden gem’

Local perspective:

For many "Gilmore Girls" fans, one of the draws of the show is its Stars Hollow setting, a quirky, quaint, small town with a tight-knit community where residents know each other and care for one another.

Organizers sought those characteristics in its setting for the fall festival and fan convention.

"Danville is a hidden gem in the Bay Area’s Contra Costa County, with a charming downtown, boutique shops, and lovely parks," the event producer said, adding, "It’s the perfect small town to enjoy a weekend, meet cast members from your favorite show, and connect with fellow fans of… autumn."

Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham are shown at the Netflix premiere of 'Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life." (Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage)