Starting Friday, Sonoma County residents required to wear face coverings

Public health officials in Sonoma County issued a mandatory public health order for all residents to wear face coverings when out in public for essential activities.

The order goes into effect on Friday at 12:01 a.m. and will remain in place until it is lifted or amended by a county or state health officer.

The coronavirus is highly contagious and easily spread between people who are in close contact with one another. Public health officials said the order is based on evidence and best practices from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The virus is spread through respiratory droplets that are produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks, county health experts said. The droplets can land in the mouths or noses of others who are nearby or can be inhaled into their lungs. The virus has been shown to attach to surfaces for days and remain in the air for up to three hours after the infected person has left.

Face coverings have the potential to slow the spread of the virus by limiting the spread of droplets, Sonoma County officials said.

It was issued in light of the county's 147 confirmed cases and two deaths.

The order requires residents to wear face coverings before entering any facility besides their home, any enclosed space, or while outdoors. It doesn't apply when driving alone or with members of the same household.

Advertisement

The county has asked that residents refrain from purchasing medical-grade face masks as they are needed for health care workers. Instead, it's recommended people use fabric or cloth to cover their mouth and nose area. The face coverings can be made out of household items including scarves, bandanas, or old t-shirts, sweatshirts.

According to a statement on the county's website, failure to comply with the public health order is a misdemeanor punishable by fine, imprisonment, or both.