State health department now allows cheerleaders on the sidelines

In a swift reversal on California state guidelines that prohibited sideline cheer for cheerleaders at youth sporting events, California Department of Public Health clarified on Friday that the activity is allowed as a "moderate contact sport."

CDPH updated their youth and adult recreational sports guidelines. A statement read the activity, "should follow all requirements of other outdoor moderate-contact sports."

KTVU reported Thursday on how guidance issued earlier in the week left cheerleaders and their parents confused over why their activity was not allowed with no explanation.

The uproar from parents, coaches and cheerleaders who chanted in protest: "Let us cheer!" contributed to the about face by the state's health department.

Sideline cheer, band, drumline and other supporting groups at sporting events have been sidelined for months during the pandemic, but other sports were allowed to return in February.

The state now categorizes sideline cheer along with competitive cheer with regards to COVID health guidelines.

