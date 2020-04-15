Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments

article

The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Wednesday afternoon include:

San Francisco's Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved an emergency ordinance requiring the city to secure at least 8,250 hotel rooms for three affected groups amid the stay-at-home order, with 7,000 reserved for the city's homeless.

The city of Salinas sent the rest of its full-time employees back to work Monday in city offices.

Since Monterey County first enacted a shelter-in-place order in March, Salinas had over 400 of its roughly 550 total employees still at work that were absolutely essential to daily government and community functions.

By Monday the last roughly 120 employees that had not returned to work were asked to head into the office where applicable.

By a 5-0 vote, the Concord City Council voted Tuesday to slash their own pay by 10 percent, from $1,352 per month to $1,216.80, due to budget concerns exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. The council also voted to cut by 5 percent the salaries of top city executives, including City Manager Valerie Barone, City Attorney Susanne Brown and police Chief Mark Bustillos, as well as other executive management employees, non-sworn managers and confidential employees.

As of Wednesday at 1 p.m., officials have confirmed the following number of cases in the greater Bay Area region:

Alameda County: 964 cases, 36 deaths (888 cases, 23 deaths on

Tuesday)

Contra Costa County: 615 cases, 15 deaths (552 cases, 11 deaths on

Tuesday)

Marin County: 171 cases, 10 deaths (170 cases, 10 deaths on

Tuesday)

Monterey County: 100 cases, 3 deaths (87 cases, 3 deaths on

Tuesday)

Napa County: 38 cases, 2 deaths (38 cases, 2 deaths on Tuesday)

San Francisco County: 1,013 cases, 17 deaths (987 cases, 15 deaths

on Tuesday)

San Mateo County: 747 cases, 21 deaths (721 cases, 21 deaths on

Tuesday)

Santa Clara County: 1,793 cases, 65 deaths (1,666 cases, 60 deaths

on Tuesday)

Santa Cruz County: 96 cases, 2 deaths (91 cases, 2 deaths on

Tuesday)

Solano County: 140 cases, 2 deaths (135 cases, 2 deaths on

Tuesday)

Sonoma County: 160 cases, 2 deaths (152 cases, 2 deaths on

Tuesday)

Statewide: 24,424 cases, 821 deaths (23,338 cases, 758 deaths on

Tuesday)