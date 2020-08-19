Status update on COVID-19 developments around the Bay Area

article

The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Wednesday afternoon include:

Potentially thousands of Sonoma County workers have new rights to remain home and still get paid if they are sick with COVID-19 -- or have to care for a senior family member or a child.

County supervisors on Tuesday passed a sick leave ordinance that labor advocates have campaigned for since March. It was the second big victory for labor in a month; Santa Rosa passed a similar ordinance in July.

The ordinance applies to employees at about 12,000 businesses in unincorporated Sonoma County, including 275 that have more than 500 employees nationwide, according to county staff reports.

---

Starting Wednesday, public and private elementary schools in Contra Costa County can submit applications to allow in-person teaching on

their campuses by obtaining a public health waiver from Contra Costa Health Services, the county announced Tuesday.

State guidelines issued in July by Gov. Gavin Newsom say such waivers may be granted when requested by a local superintendent, or by a charter school or private school equivalent administrator, in consultation with labor, parent and community organizations.

Local health officers must review local community epidemiological data, consider other public health intervention and consult with the state Department of Public Health when considering a waiver request, Contra Costa health officials said.

---

As of Wednesday at 2 p.m., officials have confirmed the following number of cases around the greater Bay Area region:

Alameda County: 15,836 cases, 228 deaths (15,437 cases, 224 deaths on Tuesday) (Totals include Berkeley Health Department data)

Contra Costa County: 11,886 cases, 158 deaths (11,668 cases, 157 deaths on Tuesday)

Marin County: 5,820 cases, 83 deaths (5,788 cases, 83 deaths on Tuesday) (Totals include San Quentin State Prison)

Monterey County: 6,785 cases, 47 deaths (6,662 cases, 46 deaths on Tuesday)

Napa County: 1,282 cases, 13 deaths (1,264 cases, 13 deaths on Tuesday)

San Francisco County: 8,528 cases, 72 deaths (8,427 cases, 70 deaths on Tuesday)

San Mateo County: 7,321 cases, 127 deaths (7,228 cases, 127 deaths on Tuesday)

Santa Clara County: 14,872 cases, 213 deaths (14,872 cases, 213 deaths on Tuesday)

Santa Cruz County: 1,546 cases, 7 deaths (1,505 cases, 7 deaths on Tuesday)

Solano County: 4,871 cases, 43 deaths (4,871 cases, 43 deaths on Tuesday)

Sonoma County: 4,662 cases, 65 deaths (4,465 cases, 57 deaths on Tuesday)

Statewide: 638,831 cases, 11,523 deaths (632,677 cases, 11,342 deaths on Tuesday)

