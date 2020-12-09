Stay-at-home order triggered for Sacramento region, includes Tahoe

California authorities are placing the greater Sacramento region, which includes Lake Tahoe, under the state's most restrictive coronavirus rules because capacity in hospital intensive care units has fallen below 15%.

The state Department of Public Health website says the 13-county region encompassing the state capital has an ICU capacity of 14.3% and will face a regional stay-at-home order at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

The three week order includes Christmas. People who own vacation homes in Tahoe are allowed to travel to their properties, but other potential visitors are being asked to not book hotels or short-term rentals.

There was confusion on social media as to whether ski resorts like Heavenly, a major Tahoe destination, would close under the new order.

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows posted on their Facebook page in response to the latest order.

"Squaw Alpine will continue to operate for skiing and snowboarding during this time in accordance with state guidelines. We will adjust our various other businesses accordingly," the resort said.

In addition, they said the lodge would not be accepting reservations during the stay-at-home order. It is best to check ahead if you have already made reservations to see what individual resorts policies are.

The huge Southern California and San Joaquin Valley regions are already in the most restrictive category, and several San Francisco Bay Area counties voluntarily joined. The restrictions close some businesses, reduce retail occupancy and ask people to stay home except for essential activities.

