Steph Curry, Warriors agree to $62M extension: ESPN

The Brief Steph Curry agrees to 1-year, $62.6 million extension with Warriors. ESPN reported Curry is guaranteed $178 million over the next three years of his Warriors deal. Curry and his family are Bay Area favorites off the court, too.



Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has agreed to a one-year, $62.6 million extension that’ll keep him under contract through the 2026-2027 season, his agent Jeff Austin of Octagon told ESPN on Thursday.

ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski said Curry is guaranteed $178 million over the next three years of his Warriors deal.

Back in August 2021, Curry signed a $215.4 million, four-year contract, and still had two years left on that deal.

Due to the NBA's over-38 rule, which prevents teams from offering contracts that last four or more years to players who are 38 years old or will turn 38 during the life of the contract, Curry was only eligible to sign a one-year extension, the Bleacher Report reported.

That rule under current collective bargaining agreement keeps clubs from circumventing the salary cap.

Curry turns 38 on March 14, 2026, but his birthday occurs near the end of the regular season, so he'll be classified as 37 at the start of that season.

The extension will be signed Thursday, ESPN reported.

Neither the Warriors nor Curry immediately issued a statement.

But there's hardly a Warriors fan who would say Curry isn't worth every penny.

He's fresh off winning a gold medal in the Olympics, where he scored 24 points — all on 3-pointers — and led the way to a 98-87 win over France in the final at the Paris Games.

He was first drafted in the first round of the 2009 NBA Draft with the No. 7 overall pick and has spent his entire career with Golden State, where he helped the Warriors win four championships.

He is also a two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, and was named to the NBA All-Star team 10 times. He has also been the all-time career leader for Golden State in games, minutes played, points, field goals, 3-pointers, assists and steals.

Off the court, he and his wife, Ayesha, and their children are local favorites, and the power couple are prolific philantrhopists to public schools throughout the Bay Area.