Stephen Curry, Michael Mina light up Union Square with new restaurant, bar

The Brief Stephen Curry and chef Michael Mina debuted their new ventures, Bourbon Steak and The Eighth Rule, with a glitzy Union Square launch. The grand opening marks a revival of energy and investment in downtown San Francisco.



In a high‑profile unveiling Tuesday night, Warriors superstar Stephen Curry and celebrity chef Michael Mina launched their new restaurant and bourbon bar in San Francisco’s Union Square. The grand opening brought glitz, crowds, and renewed energy to the downtown dining scene.

The event was so big, part of Powell Street was shut down to make room for a unique entrance on a cable car.

Bourbon Steak now occupies the former space of Mina’s namesake restaurant, while Curry’s first venture into hospitality, The Eighth Rule, sits adjacent inside the Westin St. Francis.

"We want to bring energy to the city, we want to bring community, we want to bring fun, we want to bring culture. That’s what San Francisco’s about," Curry said. "We’re starting this new year with the Warriors and starting a new experience here at the same time, so I’m happy to be here."

A culinary return and a new venture

Bourbon Steak marks the return of Mina’s acclaimed Michelin-starred restaurant concept, which closed in 2016. The relaunch includes a dedicated bar and lounge.

"Bourbon Steak is not just going to be a steakhouse, I promise you, we’re going to make this such a special place because this city deserves so much," Mina said. "This city is and always going to be the best food city in the United States."

The Eighth Rule, Curry’s bourbon‑centric speakeasy, will operate by reservation only and showcase his bourbon brand, Gentleman’s Cut.

Union Square’s momentum builds

The two openings are part of a growing wave of new energy in Union Square. On Monday, Uniqlo announced it will take over the former Old Navy space on Market Street. Dandelion Chocolate launched a pop‑up nearby last week, and Pop Mart across the street recently hosted a soft opening.

"Every single day we’re going to be relentless in bringing tourism, and conventions and business back. I’m really honored that you and Michael have chosen to invest again in San Francisco," Mayor Daniel Lurie said at a press conference outside the hotel.

"When we have foot traffic, when we have people out, it makes our streets safer," added District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.

"If Union Square fails, the rest of the city unfortunately does too, we rely so much on this tax base and we’re so excited to report crime down 40 percent year to date," said Marisa Rodriguez, CEO of the Union Square Alliance.

Bourbon Steak and The Eighth Rule open to the public on Friday.