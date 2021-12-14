Stephen Curry record-breaking quest leads to record-breaking ticket prices at storied Madison Square Garden

article

With Warriors superstar Stephen Curry poised to break the NBA’s career 3-point record at the storied Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night, ticket prices were soaring to new heights for a chance to see history being made in the stadium often referred to as the "The Mecca of Basketball."

Figures showed that the tickets were the most expensive on record for a New York Knicks game at the Garden, with one estimate showing they were averaging $1,334.

Although the online ticket marketplace StubHub said the average ticket price on its site was $476.

A look at third-party ticket seller Ticketmaster’s offerings on Tuesday morning showed that the "cheapest" get in the door tickets stood at $433. The most costly ticket was going for $7,500 each.

According to the New York-based online ticket marketplace TickPick, prior to the start of the season, the "get-in" price for the Knicks-Warriors match-up was $110. As there was growing indication that Curry might break his record at the Garden, that price jumped to $205 last week.

"As games went on without a broken record, the ‘get-in’ continued to rise," TickPick noted. The company said that before the Warriors played the Indiana Pacers on Monday night, the cheapest ticket was $312.

"Now that fans anticipate history being made tonight, the get-in is now $530," TickPick said on Tuesday. The company also added that the anticipation has sent prices skyrocketing to set records as the most expensive Knicks tickets on record for both the regular season and for the playoffs.

"The average purchase price for all tickets sold since last night's game ended is $770," said Will Norris, a spokesman for TickPick

Curry made five 3s, scoring 26 points and rallied the Warriors to a victory on Monday's game against the Pacers, as he left one more 3 on the table to tie Ray Allen’s mark of 2,973 and two more 3's to surpass the record on the grand stage of the Garden.

The star point guard starts Tuesday night with 6,889 career 3-point attempts compared with 6,935 2-pointers.

Tip off for the Warriors vs. Knicks game is 4:30 p.m. PST.

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry sinks a 3-pointer during a team practice on October 9, 2019. Photo: Duncan Sinfield/KTVU.

The Associated Press contributed to this story which was reported from Oakland, Calif.