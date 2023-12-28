Stinson Beach must evacuate because of high surf; Santa Cruz Wharf and beaches closed

article

The Bay Area's beach towns got hammered on Thursday as high surf and storm surges ravaged the coastline.

The Stinson Beach Fire Department on Thursday issued an evacuation order because of high surf as the winds and waves were enormous.

The fire department said that these areas must evacuate immediately: Calles Pinos, Pradero, Sierra, Onda Resaca, Ribera, and Embarcadero, as well as sections of Calle Del Arroyo.

Marin County firefighters said that a temporary evacuation point has been established at Stinson Beach Community Center.

In Santa Cruz, the city said that the Santa Cruz Wharf, Main Beach and Cowell Beach were all closed.

In addition, West Cliff in Santa Cruz was also closed between Columbia and David Way. The iconic road is still being repaired from last year's storms.

Meanwhile, in Pacifica, crews were on scene at Linda Mar beach for a possible surfer in distress.

High surf warnings and advisories are in effect along the entire California coast as waves are expected to break at about 40 feet.

Huge low-pressure systems in the Pacific Ocean are pushing large groups of waves toward the California coast.