Stockton police say suspected serial killer was out hunting for next victim

Stockton police said a suspected serial killer was out hunting for his next victim when he was taken into custody Saturday.

43-year-old Wesley Brownlee was arrested in the early morning hours in a Stockton neighborhood, marking an end to a killing spree dating back to April of last year.

Six people were killed and one was wounded and Brownlee is linked to all the shootings, investigators said.

Wesley Brownlee was taken into custody Saturday. A handgun was recovered from his car, police said. PHOTO CREDIT: Stockton Police Department

Investigators said the first known victim was Juan Miguel Vazquez Serrano, shot and killed in East Oakland last year. There was a gap of more than a year before five other killings began in Stockton. Two of the slayings happened just last month.

None of the victims were robbed or beaten before they were shot, investigators said. They are still trying to determine a motive.

Police said they tracked Brownlee down as he was looking for his next victim. A handgun was recovered from Brownlee's car during his arrest, they said.

"As officers made contact he was wearing dark clothing and a mask around his neck he was also armed with a firearm when he was taken into custody," said Chief Stanley McFadden. "We are sure we stopped another killing."

Officials thanked the community for the tips which ultimately led to the killer's arrest.

Brownlee is being held without bail at the San Joaquin County Jail. He's scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.