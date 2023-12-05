Stolen dog-walking company van with bernedoodle puppy inside recovered, pooch reunites with family

article

A dog-walking company van was stolen in San Francisco with a micro-chipped bernedoodle inside.

Fortunately, the van was later located and the puppy was reunited with its family, according to police.

San Francisco Police Department posted to social media Tuesday that Murray, the 6-month-old pup, was inside the Dogwalks.com van, when he was stolen from the area of Mason and Sacramento streets in the city's Nob Hill neighborhood.

The orange Nissan NV200, with the company logo and designs on it, was spotted later in the afternoon by SFPD at Gough and Oak streets, but took off.

"I am just sick and in a panic. I'm exhausted," company owner Julia Frink told KTVU. She said the keys were left in the van.

The owner told KTVU the van was recovered at 362 Baker Street near the Golden Gate Park Panhandle, one block north of the DMV.

SFPD posted news of the reunion to their website just before 5:30 p.m. They did not indicate if any arrests have been made. KTVU has reached out to the department for more detials.

According to the company's website, they've been serving the city of San Francisco since 1999.

KTVU's Henry Lee contributed to this story.