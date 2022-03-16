Expand / Collapse search

Stolen Louis XIII cognac returned to San Jose restaurant

By KTVU Staff
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A $4,000 bottle of liquor that was stolen by a woman from a San Jose restaurant has been returned unopened by a family member of the thief, the restaurant said. 

The theft of the 100-year-old Louis XIII cognac became well known after security camera footage was released showing the unidentified woman reaching behind the empty bar at Mount Hamilton GrandView Restaurant last week.

A relative of the woman reached out to the restaurant Monday to arrange a rendezvous to return the liquor, according to Chris Dobie, the restaurant's director of operations. 

The restaurant chose not to press charges, citing that the bottle was undisturbed and the stress of the times with COVID and the war in Ukraine, Dobie said. 

