Stolen U-Haul with family memorabilia found in Oakland

A U-Haul packed with family memories that was stolen outside a Berkeley home earlier this month has been found.



Scott Eidson got the happy news that the moving truck was found abandoned in Oakland, with most of the family memorabilia left untouched.

Eidson had parked the U-Haul in front of his home when it was stolen on July 2.

He had just spent three days packing up his childhood home in Portland.

Eidson says luckily, the things that were taken can be replaced.