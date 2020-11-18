Storm brings over a foot of snow to Tahoe-area ski resorts

The strongest weather system so far this season brought a healthy supply of snow to the Sierra, with multiple ski resorts in the Lake Tahoe-area receiving over a foot in a 24-hour stretch.

Heavy snow developed over the mountains on Tuesday afternoon and snow showers continued into Wednesday morning, causing traffic delays for unprepared drivers while producing solid snow totals.

On the upper mountains at Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows, 16 inches fell as the resort prepares to open both mountains on Nov. 25.

“The storm came in wet and dropped heavy, saturated snow that is perfect for this time of year, as it creates a strong base layer that thoroughly coats the ground,” Public Relations Specialist Alex Spychalsky said in a release.

Squaw Valley-Alpine Meadows said they’ve spent approximately $1 million to increase physical distancing and sanitizing across both mountains.

The upper mountain at Squaw Valley received 16 inches of fresh snow overnight, the National Weather Service said Wednesday. (Credit: Brandon Skinner)

To the north, Soda Springs got a foot of snow, and Sierra-at-Tahoe to the south received 10 inches. And west from the Donner Summit, along Interstate 80, both Boreal and Soda Springs resorts picked up 15 inches.

Snow was still falling in the area after the 24-hour totals were released at noon Wednesday, so expect some of these numbers to increase before the storm moves on. Forecasters predict a drying trend for the area with no rain or snow expected for at least a week.

This story was reported from Oakland, Calif.