Storm delays travel at Bay Area airports, highways for Thanksgiving week getaway

Friday is shaping up to be one of the busiest getaway days for the holiday week and travelers are already feeling the impacts.

At San Francisco International Airport, which handles more than two-thirds of Bay Area air traffic, the storm is causing all sorts of problems and delays.

"We are seeing delays and cancelations directly related to that weather. Right now we are seeing about 300 flights that are delayed because of weather – and just for perspective, that is about 25% of all flights at SFO experiencing a delay," said Doug Yakel, an airport spokesperson.

One traveler, Bucky Dingler, had such a tough trip due to re-routes and cancelations, he spent Thursday night on a bench at the airport.

"I got on there and they just kept delaying the flight…started at 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and then we get here and no hotels available. I went to eight different ones and nobody had a room, so I came back here," Dingler said.

Another issue is that the winds are causing planes at SFO to take off and land in the opposite direction of the airport’s normal flight patterns and that also reduces the capacity for takeoffs and landings.

Travel headaches extend well beyond the Bay Area airports.

The holiday getaway on Interstate 80 toward Sacramento is expected to be one of the serious trouble spots.

In San Jose, the Interstate 880 junction with highway 101 is another trouble spot as commuters try to get home and holiday travelers head toward southern California.

"We want to make sure to keep everybody safe – as safe as possible – and remind drivers of their responsibility in contributing to a safe environment," said Officer Ross Lee, a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol’s San Jose area office.

The highway patrol statewide will be going into what is called a "maximum enforcement period" over the Thanksgiving travel period which means extra officers from all field offices will be out on the highways. The CHP also advises motorists to take extra time on roadways which could be slick as the Bay Area experiences its first major storm of the winter season.

"A big thing is just driver behavior. Drivers have been operating in and driving in drier conditions and have been used to driving in drier conditions – so just reduce speed. Remember to reduce speed," Lee said.

At San Jose Mineta International Airport, travelers say they packing their patience and hoping for the best.

"We have plenty of time here at the airport I don’t think the storm is coming like that fast that we would not be able to leave. So I am not worried today. Coming back is in a week so we will see what happens," said Ondrej Lehecka, who was traveling with family to Mexico.

Airport officials advise travelers to check with their airlines before heading out to any of the Bay Area airports to make sure their flights are operating on time.