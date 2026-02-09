Storm headed to Bay Area: Here's when it will rain

It's been an exceptionally sunny February, so far.

That's expected to end Tuesday by noon, when there are expected scattered showers, according to the National Weather Service.

By Tuesday afternoon, there will be widespread rain, which is sure to affect the commute home.

The storm will hang out in the Bay Area for a couple of days: Rain is also expected on Wednesday.

In the Sierra, a winter weather advisory will be issued from Monday night to Wednesday afternoon.

The skies should clear up a bit on Thursday and Friday, the NWS expects.

But then rain should return a little on Saturday and in earnest on Sunday for the long weekend.

