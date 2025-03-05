Strava unveils new headquarters at San Francisco’s iconic 181 Fremont tower

The Brief Strava has opened its new global headquarters at 181 Fremont in San Francisco, occupying over 40,000 square feet across four floors and housing 175 employees. The expansion comes amid San Francisco's push for businesses to return to downtown, with Mayor Lurie hopeful that the city's recovery will boost both public and private sector growth.



Strava, a popular app and San Francisco-based fitness tracking company, has announced a significant expansion in the city's downtown area. It's happening at a time when the city is working to revitalize the business district.

This long-term commitment to San Francisco is not just a win for downtown, but for local businesses that support the community. The mayor hopes this sends a message to other companies to invest in San Francisco.

Strava celebrated the grand opening of its new global headquarters at 181 Fremont, an iconic commercial and residential tower and the third-tallest building in the city.

"Every time a business signals their commitment to San Francisco and being downtown, I want to celebrate it, and it was great to see an important company recommit themselves to San Francisco," Mayor Daniel Lurie told KTVU.

Strava's Growth

What we know:

Strava said the new office takes up more than 40,000 square feet across four floors. It’s taking over part of the space formerly occupied by Meta. Strava’s former headquarters was located in Potrero Hill. Its new office will include a gathering space for all employees to encourage teamwork and activities.

Its 175 employees will have easy access to public transit, parks, and restaurants.

Café Sebastian, located at 545 Sansome Street, which opened in the fall shortly after the Transamerica Pyramid’s grand reopening, said it hopes the neighborhood becomes more than a work destination.

"It’s great news, especially for downtown, especially for us trying to bring more people downtown as well. I think the foot traffic is very important for us. We’re a three-meal restaurant here, breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and we’re very reliant on people just walking by," said Julian Uribe, Corporate Food & Beverage Director of the Kilgore Hospitality Group.

Lurie orders return to office

Big picture view:

Strava's growth comes on the heels of Mayor Lurie announcing that city workers must return to the office at least four days a week by April 28.

The majority of city workers are back, but Lurie hopes getting the remaining 10,000 in the office will have a broader impact on the private sector.

Currently, about 43% of workers are back at downtown offices, according to city data.

"In terms of office vacancy, we have a ways to go, but this is my message: there are green shoots everywhere. We are seeing companies coming back to the office five days a week. We are committing ourselves to public safety and getting our behavioral health crisis under control. We do that, business is going to come roaring back," said Lurie.

The Source: KTVU interviews, Strava press release, city data